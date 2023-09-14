Gold Forecast: Prices Caught In A Tight Range Amid Economic

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The gold market experienced some initial dips during Wednesday's trading session, finding itself trapped between the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average below and the 50-Day EMA above. This situation places gold in a state of contemplation, with several critical events on the horizon. Notably, Wednesday's release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures holds significant implications for the inflationary outlook in the United States, which, in turn, influences interest rates. Gold often moves inversely to interest rates. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started Furthermore, looming on Thursday is the European Central Bank's rate decision, which has implications for the Euro, the "anti-dollar." This interplay between currencies is likely to impact the gold market, creating a noteworthy "knock-on effect." After all, with the rate decision, the largest currency pair will have an outsized effect on the USD overall. The market will see a lot of volatility, and therefore you need to be very cautious, but by the end of Thursday, it's possible we have a bit more clarity in gold and other assets as well.Traders Should Remain AttentiveFrom a technical standpoint, the analysis suggests that there is ample support beneath gold prices, stemming not only from the 200-Day EMA but also the key psychological level of $1900. A break below this level could potentially send gold on a downward trajectory, with a target in the vicinity of the $1800 region. Conversely, if the 50-Day EMA is breached, gold could make a run toward the $2000 level. However, this area is likely to be fraught with noise, as options traders are expected to be waiting to exert downward pressure. A break above $2000 could signal a more sustained uptrend, potentially marking a turning point in the market's range-bound pattern since May of this year. Until then, expect gold markets to exhibit choppy and sideways behavior.In summary, the gold market finds itself navigating between key technical levels while awaiting significant economic events. The release of CPI numbers in the United States will provide insights into the Federal Reserve's inflation perspective, impacting interest rates and, by extension, gold prices. Additionally, the European Central Bank's rate decision will reverberate through the currency market, affecting gold's dynamics. The presence of robust support levels suggests stability, but traders should remain attentive to potential breakdowns or breakthroughs in this intricate and closely watched market.Ready to trade today's Gold forecast ? Here are the best Gold brokers to choose from.
