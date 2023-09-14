Gbp/Jpy Forecast: Holds Strong Against Yen Amidst Volatility

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The GBP/JPY initially faced a minor setback against the Japanese yen during Wednesday's trading session but quickly regained its footing, continuing the ongoing recovery. This resilience reaffirms the prevailing uptrend, and there's little indication of a significant shift soon. The target now lies at the ¥185 level, and it appears attainable in the coming days. However, traders should brace themselves for a noisy and turbulent journey, as this market remains inherently choppy. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started In moments of retracement, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average continues to provide short-term buying opportunities, offering a reliable source of support. A break below this level could signal a larger downward move, with ¥180 acting as the current market floor. While the prospect of breaking below this floor remains a possibility, it would require a substantial catalyst to materialize. For now, the prevailing sentiment suggests that buying the dips is a favorable strategy, with an eye on the eventual breakout toward the ¥200 level.The ¥200 level is a psychologically significant milestone that is likely to attract considerable attention when approached. While some may find it challenging to envision the British pound reaching this level, historical precedent demonstrates that it has achieved such heights in the past. In fact, it has historically been very comfortable in that area. If the BoJ keeps this policy going, that could very well be the target going forward, although on a long-term basis.The British Pound's Ascent Appears set to ContinueAs it stands, the market presents a "buy on the dip" opportunity, with no immediate signs of disintegration on the horizon. The Bank of Japan's accommodating monetary policy further supports this outlook. Although concerns about the British economy persist, the substantial interest rate differential remains a compelling factor, bolstering the British pound's attractiveness.In conclusion, the British pound's strength against the Japanese yen endures amidst the backdrop of market volatility. The target at ¥185 is well within reach, but traders should be prepared for a bumpy ride. The 50-day EMA serves as a dependable short-term support level, while ¥180 acts as the current market floor. The prospect of reaching ¥200, although significant, is not unfounded. If the Bank of Japan maintains its accommodating stance, the British pound's ascent appears set to continue, underpinned by the enduring interest rate differential.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best regulated forex brokers UK
in the industry for you.
