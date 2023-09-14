Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Surge Amidst Inflation Fears

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The crude oil market witnessed a notable rally during Wednesday's trading session, as upward pressure continued to dominate the commodity's landscape. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market displayed a modest rally on Wednesday, inching closer to the $90 threshold – a substantial, psychologically significant level. While a slight pullback might be on the horizon, there is a growing sentiment that this level will ultimately be breached. The catalyst for this optimism lies in the rising specter of inflation.The market has been characterized by a prevalent "buy on the dips" behavior, especially after breaking out of a bullish flag pattern. Key support levels include $85 and the 50-day EMA , reinforcing the notion that selling in this market is a risky proposition. The commitment of Saudi Arabia and Russia to production cuts, combined with American efforts to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, underscores the market's bullish tone.The Market Remains Sensitive to Supply DynamicsBrent crude markets also saw an uptick, with the $92.50 level now within striking distance. Should this level be surpassed, the next target is set at $95. Like WTI, Brent recently broke out of a small bullish flag pattern, making it less appealing for traders to consider pullbacks as selling opportunities. The $90 level below serves as a formidable support zone, fortified by its psychological significance and its position within the flag pattern.Supply dynamics remain a key driver of market sentiment, as several major exporters continue to withhold production. Russia's reluctance to cooperate further adds to this supply uncertainty, and this issue is likely to persist throughout the year. It's worth keeping an eye on thedollar, as any sudden spikes could potentially trigger market reversals.In summary, the crude oil market is riding a wave of bullish sentiment driven by inflation concerns and supply dynamics. While $90 for WTI and $92.50 for Brent present immediate challenges, the prevailing "buy on the dips" attitude suggests that these levels are likely to be breached in due course. Key support levels, including $85 and the 50-day EMA, reinforce the overall bullish outlook. However, the market remains sensitive to supply dynamics and the potential impact of currency fluctuations, making it a space to watch closely in the coming months.Ready to trade our WTI Crude Oil Forex ? We've made a list of the best Forex Oil trading platforms worth trading with.
