Forex Today: Ecb Rate Hike Decision Awaits

The European Central Bank will be holding a policy meeting today at which it is expected to hold rates, despite continuing fears over unacceptably hot inflationary pressures. Some analysts expect that there will be a 0.25% rate hike by the Bank today. Yesterday's release ofCPI (inflation) data saw monthly CPI come in as expected, while Core CPI was just slightly above expectations, putting annualized inflation slightly higher than expected at 3.7% instead of 3.6%. The release, apart from triggering short-term volatility, seems to have had little impact on the market, although stock markets are mostly a bit higher. The Forex market is seeing a softerDollar. Since the Tokyo open, theDollar has been the weakest major currency, while the Swiss Franc has been the strongest. However, theDollar remains within a valid long-term bullish trend, keeping
the USD/JPY currency pair
in foon the long side for trend traders. Crude Oil
remains strong, WTI again reaching a new 10-month high price yesterday above $89. OPEC a, making it very attractive to trend traders on the long side. Cocoa futures rose strongly yesterday to reach another new multi-year high price. There will be releases today of crucialeconomic data: PPI, retail sales, and unemployment claims. Bitcoin
is threatening to break down to new 2-month lows as the crypto sector remains weak, with the price unable to get established above the key resistance level at $26,329.
