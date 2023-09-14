Eye Safety And The Upcoming Solar Eclipse







Image Caption: EYES of Colorado.

On October 14, most of Colorado will be able to witness up to 80% of obstruction from the annular solar eclipse. This rare event is when the Moon does not completely cover the Sun and what looks like a dark disc with a bright reddish-orange ring around it will appear. Looking at the sun without proper eye protection can cause eye injury.

There are many safe ways to view a solar eclipse, but if there are any doubts or concerns be sure to consult an optometrist near you to help determine the best options for viewing.

WAYS TO SAFELY VIEW THE SOLAR ECLIPSE ARE:



Solar eclipse glasses - Use expert-approved solar“eclipse glasses” to view a solar eclipse safely and without damaging your eyes. Eye protection must be worn the entire time while watching a solar eclipse.

Pinhole projection - This is the safest and most inexpensive way to watch a solar eclipse.

Welder's glass - Use number 14 welder's glass which can be found at a local welder's supply or home improvement store. Welder's glass will reduce the harmful rays that are emitted during the eclipse.

Mylar filters - Aluminized mylar plastic sheets are available as eclipse vision glasses or can be cut and made into a viewing box. Do not use it if there are any scratches or damage to the sheet. Additional options - Viewing the solar eclipse on TV or at a planetarium are always great options.

With any of these methods, make sure that the products are not damaged, scratched or broken to ensure maximum eye protection.

To avoid unnecessary vision damage during the solar eclipse, do not use the following devices to view the upcoming natural phenomenon.

Do NOT use:



Smartphone

Camera viewfinder Unsafe filters

Unless specifically designed for viewing a solar eclipse, no filter is safe to use with any optical device (telescopes, binoculars, etc.). These options can cause an individual to accidentally look at the sun, damaging their eyes and also damaging the tool being used.

Solar eclipses are an exciting and rare event for most people to witness but be sure that you are properly prepared and protected when the time comes. Viewing must be done with caution to protect one's eyes from eclipse blindness”, says Dr. Scott Middlemist, Board President for the Colorado Optometric Association. Read full article ( ).

About the Colorado Optometric Association (COA):

The Colorado Optometric Association (COA) is the professional organization of optometrists in Colorado. Over 600 Colorado Doctors of Optometry are voluntary members of the Association. COA has also launched a public health campaign called Eyes of Colorado ( ).

Since 1892, the COA has assisted its members in providing the highest standard of professional care to their patients by sponsoring continuing education programs for doctors, advocating in local and state governments for programs and laws that represent patients' best interests, and providing information for the public. For more information, please visit or call 303-863-9778.

News Source: Colorado Optometric Association