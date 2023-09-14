Taste Of Iceland Festival Arrives In Seattle October 5 To 7

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taste of Iceland 2023 , organized by Inspired by Iceland , arrives in Seattle, Wash., Thursday, October 5 to Saturday, October 7. Iceland's capital city, Reykjavik, is a Sister City to Seattle. The three-day cultural festival celebrates the land of fire and ice with more than a dozen events across the city showcasing the best of Icelandic culture, including food and beverage, music, literature, film, art, wellness, and more.

Taste of Iceland

celebrates and shares the traditions and culture of Iceland with the people of North America. In partnership with local businesses and Taste of Iceland's official partners, featured events will be hosted at KEXP , The Carlile Room , Life on Mars , Hometeam , Majestic Bay Theatres ,

AETHER , and the National Nordic Museum .

Most events are free and open to the public, event tickets are required, and guests are encouraged to arrive promptly to guarantee entry. Tickets are available on the Taste of Iceland Website . Reservations are required for the prix-fixe Icelandic dinner through the Taste of Iceland Website .

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Daily October 5-7



Icelandic Menu

at The Carlile Room: October 5-7, starting at 4:30 PM, Michael Webster, Chef at The Carlile Room , in collaboration with Blue Lagoon Iceland Head Chef Arnar Páll Sigrúnarson, will prepare a pop-up menu inspired by Icelandic flavors and ingredients, including seafood, lamb, and skyr. Reservations are available through the Taste of Iceland website.

HÆ/HI: Designing Friendship: Hae/Hi presents "Saman/Together," a design exhibition featuring objects and experiences that encourage people to interact, work, play, or relax together. With the shared objective of creating dialogues between their respective creative communities, "Saman/Together" features 18 interdisciplinary design studios from Reykjavík and Seattle. Each project is a collaboration between Iceland and Seattle-based studios, making both the process and results an expression of what together means.

Open October 5 from 5-7 PM and October 6-7 from 12-5 PM at Hometeam . Click here for more information.

Wheel of Prizes Presented by

Icelandair:

October 5-7 at varievents during the Taste of Iceland festival in Seattle, select participants will have the opportunity to win variprizes, including a trip for two to Iceland!

Click here

for more information.



October 5, 6:50 PM at

KEXP , before Reykjavik Calling: Iceland Airwaves Off Venue concert



October 6, 3:50 PM at

Life on Mars , before Icelandic Cocktail Class with Reyka Vodka October 7, 12:50 PM, at

National Nordic Museum , before 66°North Fireside Chat

Icelandair is also offering special sales on roundtrip flights to Iceland from Seattle. Flights booked

here

for travel dates between October 22, 2023 – February 29, 2024 will start at $499. Learn more

here .

Thursday, October 5

Reykjavik

Calling: Iceland Airwaves Off-Venue:

The City of Reykjavík, in collaboration with Iceland Airwaves and KEXP, will host a free concert featuring Icelandic artists Daniel Hjalmtysson and GRÓA. Daníel Hjálmtýsson released his debut single, "Birds" (KEXP SOTD), in early 2020, introducing his dark, neo-goth, and atmospheric approach to alternative rock music. In 2022, he released his full-length album, "Labyrinthia," followed by two European tours (NL, BE, RO).

Bursting into the global punk scene in 2018, GRÓA has thrilled audiences worldwide by embracing unruly freedom. The trio comprises sisters Hrabba (drums and vocals) and Karó (lead vocals, guitar, and synth) and their childhood friend Fríða (bass and vocals). KEXP DJ Kevin Cole will co-host the evening with DJ Hermigervill, a longtime heavyweight of the Icelandic music scene. 7 PM at KEXP . Click here for more information.

Friday, October 6



Icelandic Cocktail Class with

Reyka Vodka: Join a free Icelandic cocktail class where Reyka Vodka's brand ambassador and mixologist,

Jeffrey Naples , will shake up some tasty Iceland-inspired cocktails and teach attendees how to make these drinks at home. DJ Hermigervill will welcome guests with his signature style, synth music, and vegan tape loops. 4 PM at Life on Mar s . Click here

for more information. Beautiful Beings

Film Screening and Director Q&A: Enjoy a free screening of Beautiful Beings, Iceland's official submission to the 2023 Academy Awards® for Best International Feature Film, followed by a Q&A with director Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson. 7 PM at Majestic Bay Theatres . Click here

for more information.

Saturday, October 7



Secrets of the

Sprakkar

with Eliza Reid, First Lady of Iceland, with Margaret Willson : Join Eliza Reid, the First Lady of Iceland and co-founder of the Iceland Writers Retreat, as she discusses her critically acclaimed book, Secrets of the Sprakkar: Iceland's Extraordinary Women and How They Are Changing the World, in-conversation with Margaret Willson, author of Woman, Captain, Rebel: The Extraordinary True Story of a Daring Icelandic Sea Captain. Both books will be available for purchase. 10:30 AM at the National Nordic Museum . Click here

for more information.

Elemental Sound Bath with

Blue Lagoon Iceland

and

Icelandic Provisions

Skyr Bar: Join

Icelandic energy healer JoGoodlife for an hour of inner peace and healing meditation. Sound Bath attendees will receive a complimentary Blue Lagoon Iceland yoga mat, an Icelandic Provisions beanie, an Icelandair blanket, Icelandic Glacial water, and a Blue Lagoon Iceland Skincare gift. After the Sound Bath, guests are invited to an Icelandic Provisions Skyr Bar. 11 AM

at AETHER . Click here for more information. 66°North Fireside Chat:

Join renowned adventure photographer and 66°North Brand Ambassador Chris Burkard

on a journey through Iceland as he shares his experiences and stunning images. The National Nordic Museum will host the photo exhibition titled "50 times and counting, because once wasn't enough!"

Burkard's photos capture the essence of Iceland and the stories of his incredible travels throughout the country. Burkard is renowned for capturing stunning landscapes and moments of bliss, adventure-seeking lifestyle, movement, and intuitive light-working capabilities. The exhibition will showcase a selection of his finest work captured in Iceland . 3 PM at the National Nordic Museum . Click here for more information.

Taste of Iceland

is an annual festival that celebrates Iceland's vibrant culture. The festival is organized by

Inspired by Iceland , which promotes Iceland and Icelandic products. It is presented in partnership and with support from

Icelandair ,

Visit Reykjavík , Icelandic Seafood ,

Business Iceland ,

Reyka Vodka ,

Blue Lagoon Iceland ,

66°North ,

Icelandic Provisions ,

Icelandic Lamb ,

Icelandic Glacial ,

Landsvirkjun , and

Isavia Keflavik International Airport . Taste of Iceland's 2023 North America events have previously been held in Washington D.C., New York, NY, and Chicago, IL.

For more information about Inspired by Iceland and Taste of Iceland, visit

.

To learn more about Business Iceland, visit

.

For media inquiries or to attend Taste of Iceland events, contact [email protected] .

CONTACT: Robin Crawford

703.966.7616 | [email protected]

SOURCE Taste of Iceland