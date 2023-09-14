Craft Beer Market Expected To Touch $186,590 Million By 2025, Driven By 8.0% Cagr Growth | Amr

Craft Beer Market

With the rise in demand for craft beers in several countries, consumers have formed several key non-profit associations to mobilize craft beer association.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to the report, the global Craft Beer Industry garnered $108.91 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $186.59 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the drivers & opportunities, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends.

The rise in demand for different types of beer styles across the key regions, specifically North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, drives the craft beer market, in terms of value. Microbrewers have been producing and selling beer with characteristic product offerings among its target customers, which has resulted in homogenemarket. This has allowed craft brewers to establish their independent segment in the global craft beer market. For instance, as of 2017, the U.S. had more than 6,266 craft breweries operating in the country accounting to $26 billion retail value sales.

Top Key Players:

Carlsberg Group

Heineken N.V.

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Radeberger Brewery

Erdinger Brewery

BAVARIA N.V.

LaBrewery

Diageo PLC

Oettinger Brewery

Based on product type, the lagers segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global craft beer market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate during 2018–2025. Target customers' rise in preference for different types of traditional beer fuel the growth of the segment. The ale segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.8% throughout the study period. Rise in the disposable income among consumers around the world as well as easy availability of ale have driven the growth of the segment.

The significant craft beer market growth has resulted in the growth in the availability of technical equipment and capital allowing brewing on a small scale. Though in the initial stages, entrepreneurs faced major difficulties financing their breweries and finding appropriate equipment where craft brewers regularly used capital equipment designed for other industries. However over the years, the craft brewery segment has witnessed increase in the adoption of upgraded technology and equipment specifically designed for craft brewery.

Regional Analysis:

Based on geography, North America accounted for more than one-third of the global craft beer market revenue in 2018 and is projected to lead the trail by 2025. Ongoing consumer shift in preferences and tastes has encouraged the brewers in the region to introduce varieties in alcoholic beverages. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.70% till 2025. People in the region are increasingly attracted to premium products & services and are more likely to buy craft beer of imported IPAs as well as imported brands.

In the view of entering into the craft brewery segment, some of the key players in the global beer industry, have been strategizing on initiating important mergers and acquisitions. For instance, AB InBev, acquired some of the major players in the craft beer industry. In the recent years, the company acquired Goose Island (U.S.), Cervejaria Colorado (Brazil), Bogotá Beer Company (Columbia), Birra del Borgo (Italy) as well as Belgian Bosteels brewery, a seventh-generation small family brewery and producer of award-winning Tripel Karmeliet. Recently, Heineken took over the Lagunitas Brewing Company and declared that it would expand this brand into the world's first global craft beer brand.

The global craft beer market is segmented into distribution channel, product type, age group, and region. The distribution channel is segmented into on-trade as well as off-trade. By age group it is 20-35 years old, 40 – 54 years old and 55 years and above.

Key findings of the study

In 2018, by product type, the lager segment accounted for around a 56.0% craft beer market share, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

In 2018, by distribution channel, the on-trade segment accounted for around a 65.9% r market share, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025.

In 2018, by age group, the 21-35 years old segment accounted for a 52.8% market share and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 7.7%.

In 2018, by region, Europe accounted for a prominent market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% throughout the Craft Beer market forecast.

