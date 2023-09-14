Neutronian Releases Q3 Data Privacy Scores And Enables Data For Inventory Curation And Campaign Optimization

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Q3 DPS reports show that many companies are not keeping up with expanding state privacy regulations
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Neutronian, the leading provider of data privacy and data quality verification, released its Data Privacy Scores for Q3 2023. The updated results show that most companies are not keeping up with the growing list of U.S. state level data privacy regulations. While the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act went into effect on January 1st this year and Colorado Privacy Act and Connecticut Data Privacy Act went into effect on July 1st, just 15% of the 5,500 companies scored by Neutronian even mention these regulations and the rights consumers have under these laws.
“Many companies continue to take an exclusionary approach to consumer data privacy controls, only offering the option to exercise access, correct, delete or opt out of data sales to consumers living in California or at best the states with active laws,” said LAbousaleh, CEO and Co-Founder of Neutronian.“Instead of playing keep up, now is the time for companies to implement more inclusive data privacy practices, offering all consumers, regardless of the state that they live in, the same protections and rights.”
As privacy regulations continue to evolve, it will become even more important for agencies and advertisers to be able to verify that their partners are prepared. In support of this need, Neutronian Data Privacy Scores can now be enabled for campaign activation and analysis. Utilizing DPS scores, buyers can exclude inventory partners that have not implemented current data privacy standards from their campaigns. In addition, through integrations with measurement platforms, such as TAG Trus, buyers are able to review and make optimizations to further mitigate data privacy risk during their campaigns.
“Mitigating data privacy risk is a growing concern for our clients and an area that we are actively looking to address,” said Jennifer Laing, VP of Operations at Causal IQ.“Adding Neutronian DPS into our campaign targeting strategy will helpto ensure that our clients' campaigns are running on privacy safe sites, reducing their risk and providing them with peace of mind as these laws continue to evolve.”
“TAG Truswas created to provide marketers with more transparency into how their campaign spend is being allocated and allow them to make optimization decisions based on factors such as data privacy,” said Mike Zaniels, CEO of TAG.“With the incorporation of Neutronian DPS into TAG TrustNet, marketers can now understand which of their inventory partners are doing the right things when it comes to data privacy and which are not.”
The Neutronian Data Privacy Scores provide verification and ranking of companies and domains based on an assessment of data privacy. The scores are generated based on a review of the publicly available data about each entity. Examples of the types of data reviewed include a company's Privacy Policy, privacy regulation (ex. GDPR/CCPA) disclosures, opt-out and DSAR processes, sensitive information disclosures, and company background details.
To learn more about Neutronian DPS report options visit . To inquire about activation and measurement testing opportunities leveraging the scores, reach out to .
About Neutronian
Neutronian is a SaaS company providing the most comprehensive approach to data privacy and quality verification. Using a standard evaluation framework, Neutronian produces independent data privacy“credit scores” and in-depth data quality certification. These solutions provide marketers with the transparency they need to confirm that their data and inventory partners are privacy compliant and ensure that their campaigns are running in privacy safe environments. High quality, privacy compliant data providers that work with Neutronian to improve their data privacy scores or achieve certification can be rewarded via faster sales cycles and increased customer trust. For more information, please visit neutronian.com.
