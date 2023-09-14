Oracle Database Tech Day Florida Tour 2023: Unleashing Oracle Ace Expertise Across Orlando, Tampa, And Miami

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Oracle Database Tech Day Florida Tour
PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATED, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Viscosity North America, Inc. ("Viscosity"), a leading Oracle consulting firm with unmatched expertise and innovation, in collaboration with the Suncoast Oracle Users Group , is proud to announce the Oracle ACE lineup for the Oracle Database Tech Day Florida Tour 2023. This exceptional one-day tech event will be held in three vibrant Florida cities: Orlando, Tampa, and Miami. Oracle enthusiasts, database administrators, and IT professionals are invited to joinfor a day brimming with cutting-edge Oracle insights, including a deep dive into Oracle Database 23c and other key announcements from Oracle CloudWorld Las Vegas.
Featuring industry-renowned Oracle ACEs, the event promises a full-day agenda packed with deep dives, high-level performance insights, and solution architecture discussions. Attendees will also enjoy a complimentary breakfast and lunch.
Agenda Highlights:
- Charles Kim, CEO of Viscosity and Oracle ACE Director, will kick off the Tech Day with "Prepare for Oracle Database 23c," offering insights into Oracle's latest database technology.
- Gary Gordhamer, Managing Principal Consultant and Oracle ACE Pro, will delve into SQL Tuning with "Tune That SQL, Now What Do I Do?"
- Troy Ligon, Director of Enterprise Architecture for InComm Payments and Oracle ACE Director, will explore "Edition Based Redefinition" and its applications in CI/CD in the Oracle Database.
- Craig Shallahamer, Applied AI Scientist at Viscosity and Oracle ACE Director, will lead a hands-on session titled "DIY ChatGPT: Let the Documents Speak for Themselves."
- Charles Kim, in his second session, will close out the day to cover Oracle MySQL Heatwave.
As a special bonus, attendees will receive a complimentary copy of Kim and Gordhamer's performance tuning book,“Upgrading Oracle Databases ,” unlocking the power of Oracle Database 18c/19c for enhanced project performance.
The Oracle Database Tech Day Florida Tour 2023 offers a unique opportunity to interact with Oracle ACEs, explore Oracle's latest offerings, and enhance your skills in database management, performance tuning, and solution architecture.
Registrations are now open for each city's event, and we encourage attendees to reserve their seats promptly. Please visit for registration details and more information.
ABOUT VISCOSITY
Viscosity is a niche consulting firm founded by industry and authored experts who are renowned thought leaders with decades of extensive experience in architecting and fine-tuning business-critical applications. With a diverse range of capabilities, Viscosity excels in areas including data analytics, data integration, database tuning, high availability and scalability solutions, APEX development, cloud migrations, and custom application development.
