Cracks Show At 'Stressed' Swiss Financial Watchdog

Urban Angehrn lasted less than two years in the job before“the high and permanent stress level had health consequences”, he said in a press release on Wednesday.

The Swiss media, which has been one source of stress for the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), has been quick to recognise the pressures that will face Angehrn's eventual permanent successor.

“The resignation confirms an old suspicion: the top position at FINMA is a hell of a job that is not particularly well paid,” stated the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper.

In July, Angehrn was provoked into writing a letter of defence in response to the same newspaper's criticism of his organisation in the wake of Credit Suisse's demise.“FINMA is not responsible for the Credit Suisse crisis,” he wrote.