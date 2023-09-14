

By 2050, Switzerland wants to achieve climate neutrality. To complete this energy transition, the country must produce much more electricity. However, variplans for power plants are met with opposition by environmental and landscape protection organisations.

With "dialogue", the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) offers you a hand-picked selection of content from all the national editorial offices (SWI swissinfo.ch, SRF, RTS, RTR and RSI) so you can delve into different aspects of the topic.

Within the offer you will also find an online debate space to discuss the topic of the week. (This week,“Producing electricity or protecting nature: which has priority?”) The debate is moderated and continuously translated into Switzerland's four national languages and English.

The new editorial offer aims to encourage dialogue between the different regions of the country without language barriers. Via the feedback link in our offer, you can sendyour criticism and comments, which will helpto improve our offer.

