Thousandth Blood Stem Cell Donation To Swiss Red Cross

The register is networked worldwide. This increases the chance of finding a suitable donation for sick people. Nevertheless, no suitable blood stem cells can be found for one in four people suffering from a blood disease. According to the information, around 41 million donors are registered in over 55 countries.

For a long time, a leukemia diagnosis was tantamount to a death sentence. As Blood Donation SRC wrote, the discovery of HLA characteristics (tissue characteristics) by the French scientist Jean Dausset was the turning point: allowing the transplant of blood stem cells from another person.