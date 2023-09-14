Parliament Rejects Import Ban On Foie Gras



On Thursday, the House of Representatives agreed with the position of the Senate, which in June this year decided against an import ban but in favor of a declaration requirement. This meant that the chambers were able to argue that foie gras would be eaten in Switzerland even after an import ban.

The product would then simply be bought abroad. Especially in western Switzerland, foie gras is an integral part of the local food culture. Opponents of an import ban also said that declaration requirements had proven successful.

Proponents countered that the fattening of ducks and geese was cruel to animals.

The debate was sparked by a motion from Martin Haab (People's Party, Zurich). The House of Representatives approved this in February 2022. At the time, this chamber was still in favor of an import ban. Before Thursday's debate, the House of Representatives' preliminary advisory commission also requested that the motion be retained in its original wording.

In Switzerland, signatures are currently being collected for a popular initiative for a ban on foie gras imports. The organization Alliance Animale Suisse is behind the request. In Switzerland,“stuffing” birds is prohibited.

According to Alliance Animale Suisse, Switzerland imports 200,000 kilograms of goose foie gras every year.

