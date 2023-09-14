Swiss Pharma Industry Paid Out Chf218 Million To Healthcare Providers

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Português
(pt)
Indústria farmacêutica suíça pagou CHF 218 milhões a prestadores de serviços de saúde
Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link
Since 2015, the industry has been reporting its payments to healthcare providers under its Code of Pharmaceutical Cooperation. Over eight years, the companies have paid a total of CHF1.4 billion to the medical profession and hospitals.
Journalists from the Ringier Axel Springer publishing house evaluated the figures and published them on Thursday. The pharmaceutical association Scienceindustries confirmed the figures to the Keystone-SDA news agency.
+ Novartis pays big fine for bribing doctors in the
Roche came in second place behind Novartis, with CHF21.9 million paid out, followed by the American group Pfizer with CHF20 million.
According to Scienceindustries, the payments are governed by law and authorised for research, continuing education, consultancy and other services. The industry lists the recipients individually and by name.How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news givesthe time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to External link .End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news
Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.
Daily Email
The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.
I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, emailat ... .
Read more
MENAFN14092023000210011054ID1107070719
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.