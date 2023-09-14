Swiss Pharma Industry Paid Out Chf218 Million To Healthcare Providers



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

Since 2015, the industry has been reporting its payments to healthcare providers under its Code of Pharmaceutical Cooperation. Over eight years, the companies have paid a total of CHF1.4 billion to the medical profession and hospitals.

Journalists from the Ringier Axel Springer publishing house evaluated the figures and published them on Thursday. The pharmaceutical association Scienceindustries confirmed the figures to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

+ Novartis pays big fine for bribing doctors in the

Roche came in second place behind Novartis, with CHF21.9 million paid out, followed by the American group Pfizer with CHF20 million.

According to Scienceindustries, the payments are governed by law and authorised for research, continuing education, consultancy and other services. The industry lists the recipients individually and by name.

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news givesthe time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to External link .

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, emailat ... .

Read more