São Paulo – Brazilian state-run oil firm on Wednesday (13) revealed it has issued a license request with Brazilian environmental protection agency Ibama for offshore wind projects in 10 areas totaling up to 23 gigawatts (GW) of capacity, in a bid to become a top wind power developer.

The move follows the announcement of a partnership with motor maker WEGto develop 7-megawatt (MW) onshore wind turbine.

“We are preparing Petrobras to become the largest developer of wind energy projects in Brazil,” said Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates (pictured) at the 2023 Brazil Windpower Conference held on Wednesday in the São Paulo Expo.

Seven areas are in the Northeast region (three in Rio Grande do Norte, three in Ceará and one in Maranhão), two in the Southeast (one in Rio de Janeiro and one in Espírito Santo), and one in the South (Rio Grande do Sul).

Regulation

This type of request to Ibama does not secure the right to the areas, the CEO explained. This should only happen after a process to be conducted in accordance with the regulations currently under discussion in the National Congress.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

The post Brazil's Petrobras unveils offshore wind projects appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .