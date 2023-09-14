Princess Sara Meets With Jordan's Asian Games Team

The Chinese city Hangzhou will host the games, scheduled to kick off on September 23 and run until October 8. Over 12,000 athletes from 45 countries are expected to take part in the sporting event, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Princess Sara expressed her confidence in the Jordanian team and commended the efforts of all team members.



Secretary-General of the Jordan Olympic Committee Rana Al Saeed expressed her appreciation for the efforts of sports federations and athletes in preparing for the event.



