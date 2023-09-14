Hassan Bin Talal Science Park In Shobak Inaugurated

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for HRH Prince Hassan, Chairman of the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST) Adnan Badran on Wednesday inaugurated the Hassan Bin Talal Science Park in Shobak.
An initiative of HCST's El Hassan Award for Scientific Excellence, with the support of the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, the municipality of Shobak and the Irada programme, the park was established in recognition of Prince Hassan's efforts to support excellence in science and innovation.
Focusing on engaging students between the ages of 6 and 14, the park aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical understanding through simplified models, encouraging students to think critically and fostering their innovation.
Badran said that establishing the park in Shobak would help bring students' ideas closer to science and nurture their investigative skills, helping them to push the boundaries of science.
