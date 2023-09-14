Faraya, Saudi Hajj, Umrah Minister Discuss Strengthening Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of the Interior Mazen Faraya on Wednesday met Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al Rabiah. During the meeting, Faraya discussed the close historical relations between the two kingdoms and congratulated the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on its success in the Hajj season this year. Faraya stressed the Ministry of Interior's keenness to strengthen cooperation with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, particularly on border crossings and the difficulties Jordanian and Palestinian pilgrims may face. He also emphasised Jordan's efforts to maintain security at all border crossings with neighbouring countries and to prevent the smuggling of drugs and weapons from Syria. Rabiah commended Jordan's anti-smuggling efforts and stressed his country's keenness to facilitate Jordanian pilgrims' trips, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. The two sides agreed to establish a joint committee composed of relevant officials from both countries, who will meet regularly to follow up on issues related to upgrading border crossings and reducing challenges.
