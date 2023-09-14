Jordan Dispatches Humanitarian, Relief Aircraft To Libya

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Upon Royal directives, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry and the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF), on Wednesday dispatched a humanitarian and relief aircraft to Libya. On its first mission, the plane was laden with essential relief items including tents, blankets, mattresses and food parcels, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. The organisation has coordinated with the relevant authorities in Libya to ensure the access of these vital supplies to all regions affected by the storm and subsequent flooding.
