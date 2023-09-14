King Swears In New Ambassadors

Nawaf Al Tal, Ismael Maaytah and Raghad Al Saqqa were sworn in as ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Switzerland, Malaysia and Spain, respectively, according to a Royal Court statement.

In addition, Mutaz Khasawneh, Mohammad Shabbar and Maen Khreisat were sworn in as ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Romania, Chile and Pakistan, respectively.

Sinan Al Majali and Hamza Omari were also sworn in as ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Kuwait and Kazakhstan.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attended the swearing-in.



