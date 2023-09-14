King Swears In New Ambassadors

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A number of newly appointed ambassadors were sworn in before His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday.
Nawaf Al Tal, Ismael Maaytah and Raghad Al Saqqa were sworn in as ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Switzerland, Malaysia and Spain, respectively, according to a Royal Court statement.
In addition, Mutaz Khasawneh, Mohammad Shabbar and Maen Khreisat were sworn in as ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Romania, Chile and Pakistan, respectively.
Sinan Al Majali and Hamza Omari were also sworn in as ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Kuwait and Kazakhstan.
Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attended the swearing-in.
MENAFN14092023000028011005ID1107070708
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.