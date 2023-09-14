EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

FUCHS opens new, state-of-the-art plant in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Vietnam (news with additional features)

14.09.2023 / 10:43 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUCHS opens new, state-of-the-art plant in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Vietnam The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, is opening a new plant in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Vietnam. The investment of EUR nine million in the high-tech plant will enable FUCHS Vietnam to serve the growing demand for lubricants in this region and to respond faster to local market demands. In addition, the range of FUCHS products in Vietnam will be expanded and diversified to suit the strong growth potential of the Vietnamese market. The official inauguration ceremony took place on September 14, 2023. State-of-the-art plant

The new plant covers an area of 20,000 m2 and will be expanded in two construction phases, the first of which has already been completed. The modern plant consists of offices, laboratory, production and filling, a tank farm and a warehouse. Currently, the plant has a capacity of 20,000 tonnes per year, which can be expanded in the second construction phase. The high-performance production portfolio includes automotive oils, industrial oils, metal working fluids and products for the mining industry, which FUCHS Vietnam will be able to offer its customers from a single source in the future. Production will start in the fourth quarter of 2023. Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board of FUCHS SE, appreciates the great importance of the new opening: "My thanks go to to our joint venture partner, Nguyen Mai Son, for his vision and unwavering commitment to FUCHS and the Vietnamese market. Without his support the construction would not have been possible. Our Vietnamese joint venture with the owner of STD & S Co., Ltd. has paved the way for the FUCHS Group in this important market and laid the foundation for another important base in Asia."



Daniel Henn, Managing Director FUCHS Vietnam, adds: "This is a historic moment for FUCHS Vietnam. We are celebrating the expansion of our global presence and the strengthening of our local capabilities here at the right time, as Vietnam is an emerging market with great growth potential and plays a key role in diversifying supply chains. We are excited to be part of Vietnam's promising future with our new plant, while providing even better product solutions and services to our customers." FUCHS active in Vietnam since 2013

FUCHS has been active in Vietnam with a sales office since 2013. In 2021, the FUCHS Group acquired 70% of the lubricants business of STD & S Co., Ltd., a distributor of specialty lubricants based in Vietnam. The business was integrated into the subsidiary FUCHS LUBRICANTS VIETNAM COMPANY LTD. in which the owner of STD & S Co., Ltd. holds a 30% share. By the end of 2023, FUCHS LUBRICANTS VIETNAM will increase its workforce to 35 employees. In the fiscal year 2022 the company achieved sales in the mid single-digit million range.



Mannheim, September 14, 2023

FUCHS SE

Public Relations

Einsteinstraße 11, 68169 Mannheim

Phone +49 621 3802-1104

E-Mail:

Press release 2021: “FUCHS strengthens presence in Vietnam through joint venture“

Image and video material:

File: Tank farm of the new FUCHS plant in Vietnam



