Kody Technolab Announces Ipo And Unveils Robotics Range In A Visionary Investor Meeting

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India Kody Technolab , the leading software development powerhouse, is making strides toward its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO) opening on September 15, 2023. Recently, the company's successful investor meeting was held on September 13, 2023, at the Marriott Ahmedabad, where approximately 250 esteemed investors and industry professionals gathered to witness Kody Technolab's vision for the future.



Kody Technolab's indigen3D Printed Prototype Robot "Dasher" showcased at the investor meet





Inviting investors to be part of their revolutionary journey, Founder & CEO Manav Patel expressed, "This IPO is a new chapter in our book, filled with a remarkable growth story." Further, he also confirmed new products, introducing the robotics range from Kody Technolab.





This exclusive gathering featured engaging presentations by the leaders from varidivisions of Kody Technolab, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the company's strategic vision and innovation roadmap.





CTO Mihir Mistry shared insights about innovation, stating, "Our new R&D Lab in our Gift City office will let global markets experience India's hardware and software capabilities." The company's Chief Finance Officer, Sanjay Kidecha , emphasized commitment, saying, "The commencement of our IPO represents a momentachievement. We are dedicated to creating value for our investors."





Assuring shareholders, the CSO of the company, Deep Panchal , highlighted, "With our new Robotics range, we have a breakthrough lineup that will helpenter new markets, creating tremendvalue for our shareholders."





The IPO will consist of 1,720,000 equity shares, each priced at Rs. 160, providing investors with an opportunity to participate in Kody Technolab's growth story. The company's decision to list on the NSE SME exchange reflects its strategic approach to fostering a dynamic marketplace for its shares.





IPO Snapshot:

IPO Date: September 15, 2023.

IPO Size: 17,20,000 Equity Shares.

Issue Price:

Rs. 160 per equity share

Listing Exchange: NSE SME.





Kody Technolab's journey to this IPO has been marked by its remarkable contributions to digital transformation, enterprise app development, and pioneering work in emerging technologies like AI and ML , and Robotics . With a global expansion strategy that includes offering localized support on a worldwide scale, Kody Technolab is poised to solidify its reputation as a global leader in software development.





About Kody Technolab

Kody Technolab is a leading software development company specializing in enterprise-level projects and mobile application solutions. With a foon emerging technologies such as AI, ML, and robotics solutions, Kody Technolab is at the forefront of innovation. Having successfully delivered 250+ projects and garnered the satisfaction of 150+ clients, Kody Technolab is poised to transform the industry and continue delivering cutting-edge software solutions to businesses in more than 30+ countries around the world.

