Biomednewsbreaks Nemaura Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: Nmrd) Issues Update On Nasdaq Compliance Status

About Nemaura Medical Inc.

Nemaura is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently also commercializing sugarBEAT(R) and proBEAT(TM). sugarBEAT, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuglucose monitor (“CGM”) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and prediabetes to better manage, reverse and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). proBEAT combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence as part of a lifestyle program that is being refined for commercial launch. The company sits at the intersection of the global type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023. For more information about the company, visit

.

