Investornewsbreaks Tingo Group Inc. (Nasdaq: Tio) Announces Next-Gen Launch Of Tingopay

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Tingo Group (NASDAQ: TIO) , a profitable and fast-growing fintech, agri-fintech and food company, today announced the launch of the next-generation version of its super app, TingoPay. On the heels of a successful beta test on Android, the TingoPay super app is now available as a full version on both iOS/Apple and Android, incorporating innovative security features such as two-factor authentication and biometric identification.“Having recently completed the beta-test program, I am delighted to be launching the full version of our TingoPay super app and to expand its market reach through the addition of an iOS version alongside the next-generation Android version. I am also thrilled to be deepening our relationship with global payment provider, Visa, as they continue to power our range of retail-customer payment services and digital wallet alongside our wide range of merchant services,” said Darren Mercer, chief executive officer of Tingo Group.“I believe that TingoPay's expanded range of features, value-added services and billing partners makesone of the most comprehensive super-apps in the fast-growing African market, and I am confident we will further strengthen our market-position, increase our brand awareness, and attract significant numbers of users through our ambitirolling program of technological development and product enhancements.”
About Tingo Group Inc.
Tingo is a global fintech and agri-fintech group of companies with operations in Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Tingo Mobile, is a leading agri-fintech company operating in Africa, with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products, including a 'device as a service' smartphone and a value-added service platform. As part of its globalization strategy, Tingo Mobile has recently begun to expand internationally and entered into trade partnerships that are contracted to increase the number of subscribed farmers from 9.3 million in 2022 to more than 32 million, providing them with access to services including, among others, the Nwa'seed-to-sale' marketplace platform, insurance, micro-finance, and mobile phone and data top-up. The company's other Tingo business verticals include: TingoPay, a SuperApp in partnership with Visa, offering a wide range of B2C and B2B services including payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, groundnut oil, nut products, wheat, millet and maize; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business based out of the Dubai Multi Commodities Center. In addition to its Tingo business verticals, the company also holds and operates an insurance brokerage platform business in China; and Magpie Securities, a regulated finance services fintech business operating out of Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information about the company, visit .
