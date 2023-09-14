4 Detained With 150Kg Of Hashish In Kunar

Police commander Abdul Haq Haqqani told reporters in Asadabad the detainees wanted to transport the hashish to Nangarhar province in two Saracha-type vehicles, but they were intercepted by security forces in Zari Baba area of the district.

He said the detainees had confessed to their crimes and would be referred to judicial organs.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has banned cultivation, production and smuggling of all kinds of drugs in the country and violators are being dealt with in accordance with the law.

