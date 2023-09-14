Gold Panner Killed In Badakhshan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
FAIZABAD (Pajhwok): Unidentified individuals have killed a gold panner in Yawan district of northeastern Badakhshan province, police said on Thursday.
Police spokesman Ehasanullah Kamgar told Pajhwok Afghan News Mohammad, a resident of Abgandeh village of Shahr-i-Bodistrict, was killed by unidentified individuals when he was panning for gold in Pasi Mazar village of the district on Wednesday night and looted his gold.
He said police had started an investigation into the incident.
