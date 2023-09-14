11 Detained For Stealing 40,000 Liters Of Fuel In Ghazni

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Nearly a dozen people have been detained for stealing 40,000 liters of fuel from the power utility in southern Ghazni province, police said on Thursday.
Police spokesman Abu Khalid Sarhadi told Pajhwok Afghan News 11 individuals, including three workers of the power utility, were arrested for allegedly stealing 40,000 liters of fuel.
He said nine of the detainees had sold the fuel and all were introduced to the judiciary.
