Private Hospital In Herat Offers Free Of Cost Health Service

Hospital's Head Abdul Jabbar Naeemi told Pajhwok Afghan News due to the deteriorated economic situation of people in the far-flung areas they had decided to provide free of cost health service to the people through a mobile team.

He added the mobile team was comprised of specialists physicians who travel to every district of Herat province to provide free of cost health service to the vulnerable people.

According to some specialists physicians, due to economic issues people in the far-flung areas are unable to refer to the hospital and in some cases a small health issue is converted to a bigger issue.

Baseer Ahmad Tawakulin, One of the neurosurgeons in Herat province said that the late arrival of people to health centers has always had unfortunate consequences for the patients, sometimes a person's illness or minor illness turns into a fatal disease.

He hailed the free of cost health service move by the private hospital and added that the best services for remote and underprivileged areas are health and humanitarian services, and the people appreciate this unprecedented action, and he believes that the medical staff of this province will also cooperate with this department in times of need.

Flowrance Aimaq, a gynecological specialist, who travels to one of the districts with a mobile team to treat poor people, told Pajhwok Afghan News that many women visited her for treatment during his trip to the districts termed the free of cost facility of Ibni Sina Hakim Hospital highly admirable.

She said there are no female doctors in remote areas, that is why all women came to her and explained heir medical problems and there is an urgent need to provide women with health services in remote areas.

Local residents deprived of basic health facilities hailed the free of cost treatment and asked the government to take steps for addressing their health related issues.

Abdul Samad, the resident of Farsi district, said due to economic problems and dilapidated condition of road they were deprived of health facilities.

He asked the government to build a health centre in the converging point of some villages.

Mohammad Asif Kabir, deputy health director Herat, said problems still existed in the health sector department and there was need for more improvement to generate health service to the people.

The said there are areas in Herat province where people did not have access to health services.

