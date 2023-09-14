Wireless Testing Market Analysis, Share To 2030

To supply goods and services quicker, businesses invest significant time and money in network resources to ensure that networks are always available. Wireless network testing is the most cost-efficient approach for analyzing an entire network system, giving bandwidth control to handle speedier business applications. The rapid growth of the wireless communications sector has necessitated wireless testing devices to ensure that they perform correctly and are safe, dependable, and secure. Enhanced wireless technology integration provides connectivity services across varidevices and applications, such as connected autos, smartphones, wearables, smart cities, smart grids, smart homes, and eHealth. In addition, wireless testing solutions, such as chipset testing, user equipment (UE) testing, and wireless security testing, emphasize the performance and user experience quality of the most modern technologies.

In addition, the introduction of machine-to-machine (M2M) communication and Inteof Things (IoT) technology, which is connected to the intefor continuaccess, has increased the demand for wireless testing on the market. For instance, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) restricted testing standards for 5G networks and mobile communication equipment. It is projected that the rise of wireless technologies such as Bluetooth, near-field communications (NFC), and Wi-Fi will drive the growth of the wireless testing market.

North America will hold the largest share with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. In North America, the presence of an established electronics industry and the rapid adoption of wireless technologies have contributed significantly to the expansion of the wireless testing market. The region is considered one of the most developed in the world. Countries have moved from automation to autonomtechnology, driving demand for wireless devices. The region's expansion can be attributed to countries such as the United States and Canada, whose governments encourage wireless devices in the industrial sector.

In addition, the increasing adoption of 5G technologies, advances in the automotive industry, and the presence of a substantial industrial base are expected to generate significant market opportunities. The increasing demand for wireless technology in the automotive industry has led to an increase in the demand for wireless testing, which may support the growth of the wireless testing market.

Europe will hold the second-largest share of USD 5,715 million with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Increased adoption of wireless connections in the industrial and automotive industries is expected to propel the growth of the wireless testing market during the forecast period. In addition, this region is home to technologically advanced nations, the bulk of which are established and developing. Therefore, technical improvement is a critical factor contributing to the rise of wireless testing in Europe.

Increased wireless device penetration and strong adoption of advanced technologies have created numerprospects for the European wireless testing market. Due to proactive government actions in the form of subsidiaries, acquisitions of smaller firms, and an increase in the use of 5G technology, Germany has the most significant market share among European nations. Moreover, the increase in demand for automation and augmented reality (AR) technology drives regional market expansion.

Asia-Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR. The rapid transition from automated to autonomdevices due to the integration and development of IoT and AI technologies is driving the wireless testing market. Due to the growing use of smartphones and other electronic devices, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the largest supplier to the automotive sector due to its growing economy and related technological advancements. Increased use of advanced technologies in the automotive and telecommunications industries, coupled with an increase in the number of developing economies, is expected to create lucrative growth prospects in the wireless testing market.



The global wireless testing market had a revenue share of USD 10,552 million, estimated to reach USD 18,266 million, with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.



Based on offering, the equipment segment is expected to have the largest market share advancing with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on technology, 4G/LTE technology is most likely to hold the largest share in the market with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the IT & telecommunication sector is expected to hold the largest market share with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Based on regional analysis, the North American region will hold the largest share with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



SGS Group

Anritsu Corporation



Bureau Veritas



DEKRA SE



Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.

Intertek Group Plc.

TUV Rheinland Group

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Electro Magnetic Test, Inc. EXFO Inc.





In 2022, SGS Group announced the acquisition of Ecotecnos.

In 2022, SGS Group announced the acquisition of AIEX, based in Cherbourg, France.

In 2022, Anritsu Corporation and AeroGT Labs partnered to provide best-in-class 5G multiple-in multiple-out (MIMO) over-the-air (OTA) test platforms to characterize, test, and optimize antennas. In 2022, Anritsu Corporation and Tech Mahindra collaborated to launch an IoT Experience Lab located in Yech Mahindra's Fremont, CA facility.





