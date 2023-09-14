Fernando Santos Has Left His Role As Head Coach Of Poland

Santos only joined Poland in January after eight years in charge of Portugal, whom he led to the UEFA Euro 2016 title, but only won two of his six matches in charge of Poland, and leaves the team after Sunday's surprising 2-0 defeat to Albania.

That defeat left Poland fourth in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying Group E – behind Albania, the Czech Republic and Moldova – and in danger of failing to reach next summer's tournament finals in Germany.

“Even though we are ending our cooperation, I'm grateful to have led the Poland national team and I wish all the best to Poland and its people, who welcomed me so well when I lived here,” Santos was quoted as saying by PZPN.

Said PZPN president Cezery Kulesza,“I'd like to thank coach Santos for his work with the national team and I wish him good luck in his next sporting challenges. The selection of a new coach is now a priority for the PZPN board.”

