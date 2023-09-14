Austrian's Receive 9.7 Percent Pensions Boost

The package, worth a total of 5.3 billion euros (5.7 billion U.S. dollars), will cover 2.2 million pensioners in the central European country, said Austria's social affairs minister Johannes Rauch at a press conference.

The coming pension increase is based on the average monthly inflation rate from August 2022 to July 2023, Austrian broadcaster ORF reported.

Austria has been plagued by lingering high inflation since early 2022, mainly driven by surging energy prices.

While the country's inflation rate has declined from over 10 percent in late 2022 to 7.5 percent in August this year, it remained high compared to other countries in the eurozone, according to Statistics Austria. (1 euro = 1.07 U.S. dollar)

Austria's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 1.1 percent in real terms year on year in the second quarter (Q2) of this year, logging the country's first quarterly economic contraction in the past eight quarters, [Read More]

The Austrian government on Wednesday announced a new relief package worth 500 million euros (542 million U.S. dollars), to help vulnerable citizens cope with high inflation. Families with children will particularly benefit from the aid [Read More]

Consumer prices rose by an average of 8.6 percent in Austria last year, more than three times the inflation rate in 2021 and the highest annual increase since 1975, Statistics Austria said on Monday. Last [Read More]

Famagusta Gazette



