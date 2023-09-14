10 Missing As Boat Capsizes In India's Bihar

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) At least 10 people went missing while 20 others were rescued after a boat carrying them capsized Thursday in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, officials said.
The boat capsized in the river Bagmati in Muzaffarpur district, about 73 km north of Patna, the capital city of Bihar.
Following the accident, authorities rushed rescuers and disaster management officials to the spot to carry out search and rescue operations. ■ Author
Famagusta Gazette
MENAFN14092023006374013804ID1107070594
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.