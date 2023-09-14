Finland Secures Eu Funding To Expand E-Vehicle Charging Network

According to Finland's Ministry of Transport and Communications, the project aims to establish a comprehensive, EU-wide network of public charging stations for electric vehicles. The multinational initiative intends to deploy 6,458 charging points across 16 EU countries, including Finland.

In its application for funding in Finland, Tesla proposed the installation of 32 charging points, comprising 25 new stations and the retrofitting of seven existing ones, to create a network of fast charging points accessible to all electric vehicles.

The funding granted to Tesla for this project is 133.78 million euros (143.8 million U.S. dollars), contingent on the project's successful realization. Finland's share of this support is 5.3 million euros. (1 euro = 1.07 U.S. dollar) ■





