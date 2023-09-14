Women's Circle Event On Sustainability, Fashion

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Women's Circle will hold an event on Sustainability & Fashion, in partnership with Tidy Vibes, Ohlala Qatar, and Qatar Charity, on September 19 from 5pm to 7pm at the Sheraton Grand Doha.
"The event offers a unique opportunity to engage in a conversation led by Anahi and Samantha from Tidy Vibes, providing attendees with insights and fresh perspectives on our pivotal roles in nurturing positive change within the fashion industry," a statement said.
Following the discussion, attendees can look forward to a one-of-a-kind fashion swap experience. They can breathe new life into their 'preloved and cherished clothing' and discover something.
The Women's Circle is also open to receiving clothing donations that will be given to Qatar Charity. The event costs QR100 per person, which includes light snacks and beverages. Registration is still open: the statement added.
