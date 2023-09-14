A Culinary Odyssey: Chef Rohit Ghai's Rivayat At The Oberoi Marrakech

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In the heart of Morocco's vibrant city, Marrakech, lies an exquisite culinary gem that has set the gastronomic world abuzz. Rivayat, the brainchild of celebrated Michelin-star chef Rohit Ghai, has become synonymwith a culinary journey that transcends boundaries, weaving together India's rich culinary heritage with the charm of Morocco's best address, The Oberoi Marrakech.
Chef Rohit Ghai's remarkable culinary odyssey began with The Oberoi brand in India, where he honed his skills and carved his name among the culinary elite. His passion for Indian cuisine led him to create dishes that not only tantalized taste buds but also touched the soul. It was this dedication that earned him Michelin stars and accolades in the world of gastronomy.
This is the man behind London's favorites - Kutir in Chelsea, Manthan in Mayfair, and of course Qatar's Iksha 360 at The Peal in Doha.
Now, it has come full circle as he opens the doors to his debut restaurant in Africa, at The Oberoi Marrakech. This is a testament to the global recognition and timeless appeal of Indian cuisine. The Oberoi Marrakech, known for its elegance and opulence, provides the perfect canvas for Chef Ghai's culinary artistry.
Stepping into this haven of taste is like embarking on a culinary journey through the heart of India. The restaurant's ambiance exudes a blend of traditional Indian warmth and Moroccan charm. The décor, with its intricate patterns and rich colors, sets the stage for a dining experience that is nothing short of magical.
The menu is a symphony of flavors, each dish a harmoniblend of the past, present, and the future of Indian cuisine. Chef Rohit's creativity knows no bounds as he reinterprets classic Indian dishes with a modern twist. The use of fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and a commitment to authenticity make each dish a work of art.
One cannot help but be captivated by the aroma of spices that waft through the air as dishes like Rogan Josh, Butter Chicken, and Biryani are brought to the table. Each bite is a revelation, a burst of flavors that dance on your palate. The culinary finesse on display is a testament to the chef and his team's mastery of craft.
The standout feature is its tandoor, where Chef Rohit Ghai's expertise shines. The selection of kebabs and bread freshly baked in the tandoor is unparalleled. The flavors are soulful, and the textures are divine, leaving an indelible mark on your taste buds.
Rivayat is not just a restaurant; it is a culinary masterpiece. Chef Rohit Ghai's dedication to his craft and his ability to infuse soulful Indian flavors into every dish make this establishment the best Indian restaurant in Morocco, hands down, without a doubt. It's a celebration of the past, a nod to the present, and a promise of a flavorful future for Indian cuisine. Dining at The Oberoi Marrakech is an experience like no other, where tradition meets innovation, and every bite tells a story.
