Mowasalat Kiosk Launched At Villaggio Mall

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mowasalat (Karwa) yesterday opened its permanent kiosk at Villaggio Mall. "Through this dedicated kiosk, we aim to establish direct and engaging connections with the public, offering valuable insights into our Karwa Public Transport, Karwa Taxi, Doha Limousine and Karwa Academy services," a statement said.
MENAFN14092023000067011011ID1107070587
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.