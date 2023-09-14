Protect Education From Attacks: Sheikha Moza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Highness Chairperson of Education Above All and UN Sustainable Development Goal Advocate Sheikha Moza bint Nasser spoke on Wednesday at a high-level event to mark the 4th observance of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.
During her speech Her Highness Sheikha Moza lamented the anguish and challenges faced by children and young people in conflict-afflicted regions, saying: "Universities should be places of learning and joy, where young people gather and discover their purpose. They should be places where dreams are realised, not destroyed."
She reaffirmed the importance of protecting education from violence, and the need for the international community to intervene to cease attacks on education. She said, "We must not forget the victims: those suffering in war zones or forced to become refugees. Many of them are children and young people who have never known stability nor peace. These children and young people have a right to education."
Her Highness Sheikha Moza called upon technology companies to help bring education to the most vulnerable children, saying "We can break the cycle and redesign education to make learning more accessible, and use technology to bring accelerated learning to millions."
During the event, the creation of a new Youth Advisory Group to Protect Education from Attack (YAGPEA) was announced. This diverse group of young people will advise the UN, and global decision-makers to ensure that those directly impacted by attacks on education can influence policies and decisions designed to protect education in times of conflict and crisis. This group is a result of a partnership between the UN and EAA foundation.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: "Together we must work to end attacks on education. And that begins with all countries endorsing the safe schools declaration which details concrete measures and practices, to ensure that places of learning and the people inside them are protected at all times."
Other speakers included the UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis, and President of the Republic of Sierra Leone Dr JulMaada Bio.
Later, Her Highness Sheikha Moza toured "Unbreakable Dreams: Protecting Education in Times of Conflict", an exhibition held on the margins of the event. The photography exhibition documents the devastating impact that attacks on education continues to have on the lives of children, young people and educators in conflict-affected regions.
