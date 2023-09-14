Accelera By Cummins, Daimler Truck And Paccar Form Joint Venture To Advance U.S. Battery Cell Production

AcceleraTM by Cummins, Daimler Trucks & Buses and PACCAR are partnering to accelerate and localize battery cell production and the battery supply chain in the United States.

The planned joint venture will manufacture battery cells for electric commercial vehicles and industrial applications, creating U.S. manufacturing jobs in the growing clean technology sector. Total investment is expected to be in the range of $2 to $3 billion for the 21-gigawatt hour (GWh) factory.

Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Truck and PACCAR will each own 30% and jointly control the joint venture, which will initially foon the lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery technology family for commercial battery-electric trucks.

The LFP battery cells produced by the joint venture will be able to offer several advantages compared to other battery chemistries, including lower cost, longer life, and enhanced safety, without the need for nickel and cobalt raw materials.

Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Truck and PACCAR expect to see growing demand for battery technology throughout this decade and U.S. customers will benefit from a state-of-the-art dedicated battery cell factory. EVE Energy will serve as the technology partner in the joint venture with 10% ownership and will contribute its industry-leading battery cell design and manufacturing know-how.

EVE Energy is a global leader in the manufacture of LFP battery cells for the vehicle industry and is publicly traded on the Shenzhen stock exchange.

This strategic joint venture enables its owners to create the necessary scale for access to cost effective and differentiated battery cell technology, ultimately creating value for commercial vehicle customers in North America.

“We have the responsibility to decarbonize in a way that is best for all of our stakeholders and the planet," said Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins Chair and Chief Executive Officer.“This requires working closely with key partners. Today's announcement reflects that action. Not only are we advancing a key technology solution for our customers but accelerating the energy transition in the United States.”

“Our vision is the highest quality, locally produced battery technology to enhance the operations of our customers and help them achieve their operational and environmental goals,” added Preston Feight, PACCAR Chief Executive Officer.

Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Truck, said:“For Daimler Truck, partnerships and a strict foon costs and smart capital allocation are the key levers to succeed on the path towards sustainable transportation. This planned joint venture enables economies of scale beyond Daimler Truck. It is a key puzzle piece of our battery industrialization strategy, ensuring access to the right battery cell technology at the right cost.”

Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Truck and PACCAR are leading the commercial vehicle sector's transition to zero emissions technologies. The partners are committed to reducing carbon emissions consistent with the Paris Climate Agreement.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and receipt of applicable merger control and regulatory approvals including the submission of a voluntary notice to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.