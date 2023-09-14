Qurate Retail Group Releases Third Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

Qurate Retail Group's strategy to inspire a more sustainable way to retail comes from its long-standing commitment to doing business the right way and the company's emphasis on fostering an inclusive business for the benefit of all stakeholders – customers, team members, vendors, community members, and shareholders. Putting trust and transparency at the heart of its business, Qurate Retail Group has set measurable, time-bound goals for its corporate responsibility program, focused on those challenges and needs where the company believes it can have the greatest impact. To maintain that trust and transparency, Qurate Retail Group's reporting follows relevant sector standards published by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) , and the company's corporate responsibility commitments are informed by a materiality assessment and guided by the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals .

“Qurate Retail has continued on its transformation path announced in June of 2022, and we are working feverishly to improve the value we provide to all of our stakeholders and execute against our commitments,” said David Rawlinson II, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, Inc.“We understand our critical role in protecting the environment, championing empowerment and belonging, and curating product responsibly. As this year's Corporate Responsibility Report attests, we are doubling down on those efforts.

“We embrace the Business Roundtable's Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation, which sets a vision of a free-market system that empowers each person to succeed through hard work and creativity and to lead a life of meaning and dignity,” added Rawlinson.“Our theme, 'Moments That Matter,' reflects this holistic view of our business. As a video commerce retailer, we enrich life's everyday moments for our customers and we're committed to using the power of our platforms to inspire a more sustainable way to retail: intentionally inclusive, entrepreneurially driven, responsibly curated and waste smart.”

Highlights from the 2022 CR Report include:

Protecting Our Environment



Decreased Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 26% from a 2018 baseline, exceeding target of 14% set for 2022.

Set a new target of 50% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2030 from a 2018 baseline.

Reduced Scope 3 packaging GHG emissions intensity by 33% from a 2018 baseline – beating the company's 20% target three years early. Offset emissions for 100% of QVC Germany's grid electricity.

Championing Empowerment and Belonging



Facilitated $114M in total charitable contributions to communities since 2020, surpassing goal of $100M by 2025.

Directed $31M of total charitable contributions towards women's empowerment and entrepreneurship since 2020.

Continued progress on leadership and representation goals, including:



21% of QRG U.S. leaders are members of underrepresented racial/ethnic groups.



Achieved near gender parity with 49% representation of women at the Director level or above globally.

Published pay equity strategy and U.S. results.

Included for a second consecutive year in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and recognized by Disability Equality Index (DEI) as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. Featured nearly 100 diverse entrepreneurs in 2022; to date, the company has spotlighted 415 underrepresented small businesses, reaching 83% of its 2025 goal.

Curating Product Responsibly



Added traceability audits to enhance supply chain visibility and published the company's Prohibited Products Policy.

Expanded the range of products made from traceable, sustainable fibers and continued to invest in sourcing more products made from sustainable ingredients. Made it easier for customers to make informed purchasing decisions by pursuing third-party product certifications for responsible production.

To learn more about Qurate Retail Group's Corporate Responsibility initiatives or to access the company's 2022 CR Report, visit: .

