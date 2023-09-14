Recognizing Employees For Their Community Impact

Each of our brands wears its commitment to social impact on its sleeve. The Coach Foundation creates opportunities and removes barriers for the next generation of young people who have the courage to Dream It Real. Kate Spade New York puts mental health at the heart of the brand's social impact work, and advocates for women's mental health as a critical component of their empowerment. Stuart Weitzman is committed to celebrating the strength of women and girls, inspiring their confidence, and empowering them – through authentic partnerships and programs – to create meaningful change in the communities we live and work in around the world.

FY23 was full of meaningful accomplishments in Tapestry's volunteering commitment. In North America, 3,700 associates volunteered over 68,500 hours for 895 charities. To recognize our teams in North America for their community contributions, we established our first-ever annual volunteer recognition program, the Tapestry Gives Impact Awards . The program recognizes team and individual honorees from our North America store, corporate, and fulfillment center populations under their brand volunteer program names (Tapestry Gives, Coach Cares, Give in Spades, and Shines Brighter).

Michelle V., a kate spade store leader based in Arizona and recognized as a Give in Spades Honoree said,“culture and community is a big part of why I love working under the Tapestry umbrella for kate spade. Joy. It's infectious, and one thing I have learned over the course of my Kate Spade career is to lead with empathy. Kindness is free, and we have such an amazing platform to be able to give back to our communities.”

“I'm deeply committed to making a positive impact in our communities because I believe in the power of collective action and the potential for change. Our communities are where we live, work, and connect with one another, and by investing our time and efforts into them, we can create a better and more inclusive society,” said Andrea H. a Stuart Weitzman store manager in Toronto and recognized as a Shine Brighter Honoree .“I'm driven by the desire to address pressing issues, support those in need, and foster a sense of unity and purpose among community members. Ultimately, I do what I do because I believe that together, we can create a brighter future for everyone and help lot of people on the way.”

Coach Cares Honoree Award winner MeliW, a Tapestry corporate employee based in New York City said,“I'm especially grateful to be honored for something outside my job scope which really highlights the type of company Tapestry is and one aspect of why it is a great place to work.”

Because of our associates' passion for volunteering, Tapestry has committed to achieve 500,000 hours by 2030 and we are well on our way. Since the start of our program, we have now served 180,000 hours globally.

From serving as mentors to the next generation, to creating self-care boxes to inspire girls to be strong, smart, and bold, to countless food distributions and meals prepared to fight food insecurity, (and so much more!) our volunteers' leadership and dedication have made a lasting impact around the world bringing Tapestry's purpose and values to life.

