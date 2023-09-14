Owens Corning, A Global Building And Construction Materials Leader, Joins European Alliance To Save Energy

BRUSSELS, September 14, 2023 – The European Alliance to Save Energy is delighted to announce that Owens Corning, a global building and construction materials leader, mainly known in Europe for its insulation (PAROC, FOAMGLAS, Pittsburgh Corning) and composites businesses (Owens Corning Composite Materials), is joining EU-ASE as its newest member.

Owens Corning has a long history of developing innovative, energy-saving solutions, and collaborating with a broad range of stakeholders to drive excellence and best practices in the field of material innovation and energy efficiency.

Monica Frassoni , President of the European Alliance to Save Energy (EU-ASE), said:“We are very happy to welcome Owens Corning as a member of the European Alliance to Save Energy. As a multinational company known for its innovative and forward-looking solutions, Owens Corning is a great match with our ambition to promote the energy efficiency agenda on a European level. We look forward to drawing from their global experience and working on this agenda together.”

Federica Rizzo , Regulatory and Sustainability Senior Counsel European Region at Owens Corning commented:“Owens Corning is honored to join the European Alliance to Save Energy (EU-ASE). This is an exciting opportunity to strengthen our partnerships with key stakeholders and continue to build a sustainable future through material innovation. We are committed to the European Green Deal objectives and will continue to share best practices and knowledge across industries on key sustainability topics, such as energy efficiency, sustainability, and digitalization, while contributing to the green transition in Europe.”

About The European Alliance to Save Energy (EU-ASE)

The European Alliance to Save Energy (EU-ASE) is a cross-sectoral, business-led organisation that ensures that the voice of energy efficiency is heard across Europe. EU-ASE members have operations across the 27 Member States of the European Union, employ over 340.000 people in Europe and have an aggregated annual turnover of €115 billion.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and construction materials leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our three integrated businesses – Composites, Insulation, and Roofing – provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with approximately 19,000 employees in 31 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2022 sales of $9.8 billion. For more information, visit .