2023 Principal® Charity Classic Propels Tournament To More Than $50 Million Raised For Iowa Kids Since 2007

DES MOINES, Iowa, September 14, 2023 /3BL/-- The Principal Charity Classic announced its 2023 tournament raised more than $8 million in support of Iowa children's charities. The annual PGA TOUR Champions event in Des Moines has now raised $53.7 million for Iowa children's charities since Principal Financial Group® became the title sponsor in 2007. Watch the 2023 recap video here.

“2023 was another successful year for the Principal Charity Classic with world class golf played on the course and meaningful charitable impact realized throughout the community and state,” said Ken McCullum, board chair for the Principal Charity Classic.“Reaching the milestone of over $50 million contributed to Iowa children's charities over the past 16 years is a testament to the impact that is made when volunteers, sponsors, and fans come together to support our kids. It continues to highlight the many ways the Principal Charity Classic is about so much more than golf.”

The Principal Charity Classic impacts the lives of more than 130,000 Iowa children each year in the areas of education, health, arts and culture. Tournament proceeds provide support to four Tournament Charity Partners in the Des Moines area: Blank Children's Hospital, MercyOne Children's Hospital, the United Way of Central Iowa, and Variety – the Children's Charity of Iowa. Additionally, the event's Birdies For Charity program supports over 100 nonprofits throughout Iowa.

“To reach this monumental milestone in charitable support takes a team. We are so appreciative of the many fans that come out to the course and create a unique and fun environment year after year. We are thankful for the sponsors and volunteers without whom the Principal Charity Classic simply would not be possible. And we are thankful for the Tournament Charity Partners and Birdies For Charity partners who remindall what the Principal Charity Classic is really all about,” said Jo Christine Miles, director of Principal Community Relations and Principal Foundation.

This year boasted one of the greatest fields ever at the Principal Charity Classic, with Stephen Ames coming away with the 2023 title. The Principal Charity Classic was Ames' third title of the year, and his second Principal Charity Classic win.

About Principal Financial Group®

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 19,000 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we're helping more than 62 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of America's 100 Most Sustainable Companies2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a“Best Places to Work in Money Management3.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to building a better future at principal.

Principal community relations supports the communities where affiliates of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392 operates. Insurance products and plan administrative services provided through Principal Life Insurance Company®, a member of the Principal Financial Group, Des Moines, IA 50392.

Principal®, Principal Financial Group®, and Principal and the logomark design are registered trademarks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a Principal Financial Group company, in the United States and are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., in varicountries around the world.

© 2023 Principal Financial Services, Inc. 3095289-092023

1As of December 31, 2022 - rounded

2Barron's, 2022

3Pensions & Investments, 2022

About the Principal Charity Classic

The Principal Charity Classic is an annual and award-winning PGA TOUR Champions event dedicated to investing in the future of Iowa kids. In 2023, the Principal Charity Classic raised $8 million for charity, bringing the tournament's giving total to more than $53.7 million since 2007. Tournament funds benefit organizations that provide a broad level of support to Iowa kids in the areas of education and culture, financial security and stability, and health and wellness.

For more information, visit principalcharityclassic, or connect with the tournament on social media: Facebook facebook.com/principalcharityclassic , Twitter @PCCTourney, and Instagram @principalcharityclassic.

Sara Bonney, 515-878-0835,

Source: Principal Financial Group