Shibarium's Latest Node Provider, New Plans Unveils

According to the announcement, NOWNodes has deployed and delivered the Shibarium RPC Full Node. This node is a development tool designed to enable developers and other crypto businesses to construct and build on the Shibarium Layer-2 scaling protocol without any restrictions.

Specifically, the Shibarium RPC Full Node provides developers with shared access and removes rate limits, so they can develop on Shibarium without interruption. Included in the offering is RPC endpoint access via API key, supported by four layers of protection and deployed backups for added security.

With the development tool already in progress, NOWNodes intends to move forward with other collaborations, particularly with parties like Tangem that are interested in joining Shibarium.

Notably, Tangem has been a staunch supporter of Shiba Inu (SHIB), and both organizations have consistently provided security and accessibility to their users.

The leader in blockchain-based hardware wallets announced the release of the next wave of SHIB hardware wallets last month. NOWNodes plans to list Shibarium-based assets on both centralized and decentralized exchanges in the future.

The unit will provide developer support. In the long term, it intends to position itself as the most trustworthy node provider for SHIB community members. The company has pledged to assist any of these exchanges that decide to implement the Ethereum-based L2 scaling solution.

In addition, it provides support for exchanges, play-to-earn games, wallets, exchanges, and non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces. Access to quicker transaction processing and enhanced scalability of smart contracts are two of the benefits of utilizing the service.

In addition, users receive unlimited infrastructure for larger decentralized applications (DApps). Ultimately, the node network promises to provide community-critical security.

In its first seven days, Shibarium has reached a new milestone, surpassing 1 million transactions and hosting over 1.1 million purses. Currently, the network's daily transactions exceed 125,000.