Ftx Adjusts Asset Sale Plan To Address Us Government Concerns

(MENAFN- CoinXposure) In response to concerns raised by the U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy administrator, FTX has revised its plan to sell crypto assets worth billions of dollars.
Initially, the trustee opposed FTX's proposal , asserting that any intention to sell Bitcoin or Ethereum should be widely known to allow for consideration of objections.
As part of resolving the dispute, the exchange has consented to the request of the United States bankruptcy trustee, granting them permission to engage privately and collaborate with a committee representing the creditors.
Later today, Judge John Dorsey will conduct a hearing to deliberate and assess the updated proposal.
During FTX's endeavor to divest its $3.4 billion cryptocurrency holdings, crypto investors expressed concerns about the potential market downturn.
These holdings encompass $560 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and $1.16 billion in Solana's SOL.
Nevertheless, analysts believe that these apprehensions may be exaggerated.
On Monday, digital asset markets experienced a significant decline as traders grew apprehensive about the exchange's possible sale of crypto reserves.
Notably, over 42.16 million SOLs, constituting nearly 67% of the SOLs, as mentioned earlier, are currently locked in Alameda's possession.See also BlackRock, Jio Partner for 'Jio BlackRock' Investment in India 2 months ago
The unlocking process is scheduled to commence in 2025.
This suggests that any future liquidation of these assets will likely occur slowly or substantially.
FTX's revised proposal aims to balance the company's desire to sell crypto assets and concerns about their impact on the market.
Cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors will closely monitor the outcome of this endeavor.
MENAFN14092023007320015750ID1107070518
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.