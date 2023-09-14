Terra Luna Classic Community Votes To Raise Minimum Deposit

A new bid to increase the minimum deposit from 1 million LUNC to 5 million LUNC is up for a vote.

The proposal's passage was not met with an immediate response from traders.The pass threshold has been exceeded for proposal 11780,“Initiative to combat spam proposals by increasing the minimum deposit amount to 5 million LUNC.”

It was previously announced that it intends to increase the minimum deposit amount from 1 million LUNC to 5 million LUNC, making it more challenging for scam proposals to pass the deposit stage.

This will aid in the fight against“spam” and irrelevant proposals submitted to the Terra Luna Classic community for voting.

The proposal has received 94.30%“yes” ballots, indicating that it has the support of the majority of the community .

In addition, it receives 5,43% of the vote, as well as No, Veto, and Abstain ballots. The proposal was supported by 37 of the 40 validators who participated, including Allnodes, Interstellar Lounge, Orion HappyCattyCrypto, and TCB.

In contrast, JESUSisLORD and StellarDrift voted against the proposal, while Vegas Node abstained.

Validators concur that 1 million LUNC is insufficient to deter these undesirable proposals.

The L1 Terra Classic Task Force has effectively completed the v2.2.1 core upgrade , which required more than eight hours.

Some validators remain inactive, while Terra Classic Station and Finder are once again operational.

The LUNC price remains under pressure despite the recent upgrade and passage of crucial proposals.

It is currently trading at $0.000057, with a 24-hour low of $0.0000570 and a 24-hour high of $0.0000584.