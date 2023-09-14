Rachel Conlan Takes Helm As Cmo At Binance

Conlan formerly served as the vice president of global marketing.

As CMO, she will lead international efforts to bolster Binance's partnerships and collaborations with online influencers to bring more people into the web3 sphere, Binance wrote in a statement.



Binance CEO Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao stated,“Our leadership team is vital to achieving positive impacts that affect the larger ecosystem and our mission, which is centered on our users.”

Rachel exemplifies this point.“Our team is more vital than ever as we deliver excellent products and services to our customers while ensuring we are a responsible industry leader.”



Conlan previously held the positions of Global Head of Brands and Partnerships at the cryptocurrency exchange OKX and Global Chief Marketing Operations Officer at the public relations firm Havas, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Binance stated that the move followed other recent hires, such as Eleanor Hughes as General Counsel, Kristen Hecht as Deputy Chief Compliance and Global Money Laundering Officer , Min Lin as Head of Latin America, and Richard Teng as Head of Regional Markets.



Binancewas the subject of a report a day before Wednesday's news that the president and CEO, Brian Shroder, left the American division of the crypto trading behemoth amid a more significant surge of layoffs.

