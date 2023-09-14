Sui Network's Zklogin, Simplifying Web3 Onboarding

The Sui Foundation announced in a press release dated September 13 that users will be able to enroll in decentralized applications (DApps) using their Google, Facebook, and Twitch credentials via a new zkLogin (Zero Knowledge login) feature.

Instead of having to deal with annoying Web3 wallets, users can log in the same way they do on other websites.“By enabling users to access dApps with the social logins they have grown comfortable using, zkLogin removes a major hurdle for bringing the benefits of blockchain-based applications to billions of mainstream users,” said Sui Foundation Managing Director Greg Siourounis.

Onboarding has long been a problem for the blockchain industry, with both new and experienced users complaining about a wide variety of usability issues, such as the need to sign for transactions, maintain seed phrases, and provide lengthy strings of incomprehensible information to use certain DApps.

Adeniyi Abiodun, co-founder and chief operating officer of Mysten Labs, acknowledged this concern in a statement.

The Sui Foundation explained that the zkLogin feature enables users to take advantage of the privacy and ownership-preserving properties of blockchain-based applications without sacrificing security.

Zero-knowledge proof technology enables one party to demonstrate the veracity of an assertion without divulging any information beyond the simple fact that the assertion is true.

However, the Sui Foundation has not acted alone in removing obstacles to Web3's widespread adoption. DYOR, a cryptocurrency exchange, announced on August 28 that it was developing a social media-like application for users to interact with the decentralized finance (DeFi) market to reduce the usability barrier of what is frequently viewed as a complex aspect of crypto markets.

Using a slightly different approach to blockchain gaming, Moxy, a new Web3 gaming company, has been attempting to integrate gamers into the Web3 ecosystem.

Instead of using play-to-earn economics, Moxy has developed a competition-based esports platform where users can wager against one another and earn cryptocurrency.

The rise of Telegram trading bots such as Unibot and BananaGun, which enable traders to snipe new tokens and hunt for airdrops within the Telegram application, is another significant change in onboarding.