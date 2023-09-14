Piezoelectric Sensor Market Size Is Projected To Reach $3.9 Billion By 2031, Growing At A Cagr Of 6.2%.

Piezoelectric Sensor Market

Piezoelectric Sensor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Piezoelectric Sensor Market by Sensor Type (Actuators, Motors, Transducers, Others), by Vibration Mode (Radial Mode, Length Mode, Longitudinal Mode, Thickness Mode, Shear Mode), by Application Area (Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Aerospace and Defence, Oil and Gas, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The global piezoelectric sensor market was valued at $2.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $3.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Greek word piezo means to push or squeeze, hence a piezoelectric vibration sensor uses the piezoelectric action to sense compression. Piezo sensors may produce an output signal from the strain exerted; they do not require an additional source of voltage or current. They are therefore a popular option for several applications such as non-invasive surgeries, musical pressure sensors, autofoin digital cameras, and others. They are increasingly being used in a variety of sectors, and occasionally they are integrated into other sensors.

Growing digitalization has led to rapid acceptance of remote access and artificial intelligence (AI) automated sensing solution in automotive industry. This development has led to rising adoption of piezoelectric actuators and motors in automotive sector. Functionalities, such as advance driver assistance system (ADAS) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2X), are becoming increasingly important in automobiles. Consumer expectations are pressuring OEMs to deliver new technology-enabled features, such as engine knock sensors, tire pressure sensors and others. OEMs have proven that usage of hydraulics vibrations and acceleration sensors have propelled to enhance the driving conditions of vehicles. Therefore, such advancement in hydraulic sensor type technology has driven the global piezoelectric sensors market.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the piezoelectric sensor market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The piezoelectric sensor industry key market players adopt varistrategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global piezoelectric sensor market include,

Aerotech Inc.

APC International, Ltd.

CeramTec GmbH

CTS Corporation

Dytran Instruments, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kistler Group

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Mad City Labs, Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials

Omega Piezo Technologies, Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG.

piezosystem jena GmbH

Rion Co., Ltd.

TE Connectivity



Top Impacting Factors:

One of the key reasons that propel the growth of the piezoelectric sensors market is the increasing application in the aerospace sector, owing to the advantages these sensors provide, such as effectiveness, dependability, and performance. In healthcare facilities, piezoelectric sensors are found in an increasing number of medical equipment, especially those used to measure pulse, and blood, and define accurate and specific droplet sizes for micro-dosing and nebulizers. The market expansion is accelerated by an increase in demand for automatic vehicles globally. In addition, strong government rules concerning the accuracy and dependability of automobiles are expected to fuel the demand for piezoelectric sensors during the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the varifacets of the international piezoelectric sensor market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

4) Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the piezoelectric sensor market share of key vendors.

5) The report includes major piezoelectric sensor suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

