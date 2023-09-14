Aero Systems West Partners With Stearns Bank To Revolutionize Uav Financing

Aero Systems WestBased Drone Manufacturing Company

Aero Systems West heavy lift multi-rotor drone on display at CUAV 2023

ASW and Stearns Bank Partner for UAV Drone Financing Solutions

ASW & Stearns Bank Partner to Revolutionize UAS Financing, Paving the Way for Unprecedented Drone Equipment Solutions.

SAN MARTIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Aero Systems West (ASW), Inc., a leading California-based manufacturer of heavy lift multirotor UAVs/UAS, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Stearns Bank N.A., a Minnesota-based employee-owned national bank, to offer unprecedented financing solutions for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). This pioneering collaboration marks a significant milestone in the UAS industry, making this one of the firstmanufacturer and bank duos to provide specialized financing for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) technology.

The partnership between ASW and Stearns Bank underscores a shared commitment towards advancing the UAS industry forward, by enabling enterprise to invest and grow. Both ASW and

Stearns Bank recognize that getting an idea off the ground can be economically challenging at

times, our goal is taking your vision and turn it into a working reality.



Unveiling a Trailblazing Partnership

Stearns Bank's innovative approach to financing aligns seamlessly with ASW's dedication to making UAS technology more accessible to a wider range of industries. By reviewing each financing situation on an individual basis, Stearns Bank can offer flexible and tailored payment options, empowering businesses to navigate the intricacies of drone procurement with ease and confidence.

"Stearns Bank's forward-thinking approach aligns perfectly with our vision of transforming the UAS landscape," said Alex Orozco, CEO at Aero Systems West. "This partnership marks a remarkable step forward in providing a complete solution for our clients seeking to leverage the benefits of Unmanned Aircraft Systems while streamlining their financial planning."

Customized Financing for Every Need

The partnership between ASW and Stearns Bank delivers a range of financing options designed to address diverse cash flow challenges and business requirements. With Stearns Bank's expertise, customers can expect financing solutions that include delayed payment schedules, seasonal payments, stepping up or down payments, and more.

"Incorporating UAV technology into variindustries requires adaptable and dynamic financing options," said Isaac Flenner, Director of Equipment Finance & Small Business Lending at Stearns Bank N.A. "Our collaboration with ASW will help businesses overcome financial barriers and embrace the potential of drone technology to enhance their operations."



Pioneering the Future of UAS Financing

As trailblazers in their respective industries, ASW and Stearns Bank are poised to redefine the UAS financing landscape. By offering comprehensive, innovative solutions, the partnership will contribute to the broader adoption of Unmanned Aircraft Systems and their integration into the everyday workflow of businesses across diverse sectors.

The partnership is a testament to ASW's unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the UAV industry, making the benefits of drone technology accessible to organizations of all sizes.

About Aero Systems West, Inc.

Aero Systems West, Inc., (ASW) is a California-based manufacturer and provider of heavy lift multirotor UAS. With a steadfast commitment to driving innovation, safety, and accessibility, ASW is dedicated to transforming drones into value-added assets across variindustries and those to come. For more information, visit .

About Stearns Bank N.A.

Minnesota-based Stearns Bank National Association is a $2.2 billion, independently-owned financial institution with locations in Minnesota, Florida and Arizona, and over 35,000 small business customers nationwide, in every state across the U.S. Recognized as having a bullet-proof balance sheet with 25% capital and earning top rankings as one of the nation's highest-performing banks by American Banker, and most recently ranked fourth in the U.S. among banks having more than $1 billion in assets by Independent Banker's 2023 Best of the Best ranking of banks with the highest 3-year average Return on Assets, Stearns Bank specializes in nationwide commercial construction lending, USDA and SBA lending, and small business and equipment financing. Driven by a passion to help others achieve their greatest ambitions, Stearns Bank's mission is to Get the Job Done! For more information, visit StearnsBank.com

Austin Barkis

Aero Systems West



Visiton social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram