Football Sportswear Market Size To Achieve $114,414.1 Million By 2027, Fueled By A Cagr Of 5.3% From 2021-2027

Football Sportswear Market

According to the football sportswear market analysis, the market is segmented into type, end user, distribution channel, and region.

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Football Sportswear Market by Type, End User and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The global football sportswear market size is expected to reach $114,414.1 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Rise in consumer spending on sports and recreational activities, surge in participation in football-related events, and increase in number of sportswomen drive the growth of the global football sportswear market. However, variations in raw material prices and availability of counterfeit products hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in preference for sports as a career option among youth and ever-increasing popularity of football create new opportunities in the coming years.

According to the football sportswear market trends, on the basis of end user, the men segment is estimated to reach $66,376.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.4%. This segment has gained a major share in the global football sportswear market and is expected to sustain its share during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Football sportswear includes shoes, socks, track pants, shirts, and shorts, which are worn by football players and trainers. Growth in participation in football sports, interest of audience for football events, and desires to maintain a sporty look and follow latest fashion trends further drives the football sportswear market growth. Football sports apparel has gained significant traction in the global sportswear market, owing to growth in health awareness and increase in adoption of fitness activities.

On the basis of distribution channel, the brand outlets segment is estimated to reach $37,616.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Brand outlets are owned and operated by manufacturers. In this, manufactures such as Puma, Adidas, and Nike sell their own brand products through stores. People are increasingly buying products through brand outlets, owing to benefits associated with them such as heavy discounts, cheaper prices, and product availability, which are not available through distribution channels.

Football was mainly concentrated to men segment only but now-a-days women are the emerging audience for football events. Growth in advancements in football shoes has been majorly attracting men football fans and football players. Nike Mercurial Vapor Superfly II CR, Adidas F50 Adizero MiCoach, Joma Super Regate, NIKE ID- Boot Customization, ADIDAS CRAZYLIGHT, and Puma NeonLite 2.0 are some of the advanced shoes, which have gained significant traction among sportsmen. For instance, FlyWire consists of strands made from Vectran, which is thinner than human hair yet stronger than steel. These strands are placed in strategic areas to provide support and it is weightless.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific has gained considerable traction in the football sportswear market, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India and China have gained significant popularity for football events and participation in football sports is gradually increasing.

The players operating in the football sportswear market have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market and gain football sportswear market opportunities.

The key players profiled in this report include:

. Adidas AG.

. Asics Corporation

. Columbia Sportswear Company

. Fila Holding Corporation

. Lululemon Athletica Inc.

. Nike Inc.

. New Balance Inc.

. Ralph Lauren Corporation

. Puma SE

. Under Armour Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

○ The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

○ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing football sportswear market opportunities.

○ The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

○ The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the football sportswear industry.

Reasons to buy Football Sportswear Market Report:

○ Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

○ Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

○ Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

○ Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the foareas of leading companies.

○ Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

○ Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

○ Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

○ Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

○ Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



